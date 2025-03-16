Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) SVP Sells 37,481 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,693.80. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Honest Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of HNST opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.35 million, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 2.45. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Honest by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

