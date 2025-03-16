Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.15. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,550. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $158.72 and a 12 month high of $207.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.74.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

