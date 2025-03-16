Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Intact Financial
Intact Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.