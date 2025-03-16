Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$265.61 and traded as high as C$282.78. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$282.33, with a volume of 180,622 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$292.64.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$265.61.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

