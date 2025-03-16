Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 223,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

