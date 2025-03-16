Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after buying an additional 2,616,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after buying an additional 1,332,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.9 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

