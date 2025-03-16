Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20,513.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 101,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,660,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

IYT opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.