Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.97.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

