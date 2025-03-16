Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,687 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,353 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
