Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 4.7 %

Sunrun stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Report on RUN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,397. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.