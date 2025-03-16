Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBBQ stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

