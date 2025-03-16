Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBBQ stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
