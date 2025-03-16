Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

