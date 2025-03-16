Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 341,019 shares during the period.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

