Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,470 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 12.9% of Tidemark LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTO. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

