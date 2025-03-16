iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETEC stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 490. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

