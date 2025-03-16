iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $61.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

