iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

