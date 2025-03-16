iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERETGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ERET traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

