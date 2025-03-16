iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 74,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

