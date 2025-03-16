iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Lessened by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,362,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,265,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 503,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.54. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.