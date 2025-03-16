iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,274 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $594,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

