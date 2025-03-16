iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 59.7% in February

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 13th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 186,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,859. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

