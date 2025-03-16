iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Update

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TMET opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $6.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

