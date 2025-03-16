Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Izotropic Stock Performance

Shares of IZOZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 64,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Izotropic has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, develops diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a CT diagnostic imaging device with a platform of targeted uses. Izotropic Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

