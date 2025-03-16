Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 646,078 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

