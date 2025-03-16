Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JBS Trading Up 3.0 %
JBS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. 32,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.
About JBS
