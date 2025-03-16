JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 918,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.4 %

JELD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,802. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,389,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,628,478.58. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 525,137 shares of company stock worth $3,719,287. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 78.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 180,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after buying an additional 764,645 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

