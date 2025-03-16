JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 2,232,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,339,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,628,000 after buying an additional 394,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,317,000 after buying an additional 344,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,009,000 after buying an additional 309,871 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

