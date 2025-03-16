JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Boosted by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 225,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,321,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 233,502 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

