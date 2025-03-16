JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Bought by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JIRE stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

