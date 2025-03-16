Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of KWHIY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 13,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,735. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

