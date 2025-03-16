Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 160,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,738. Kayne Anderson BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBDC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,016 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,589,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth $3,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 584.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

