Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 90,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KZIA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 52,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,711. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.38% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

