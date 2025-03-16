KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,229,000 after buying an additional 1,645,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

