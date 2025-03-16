Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of Kikkoman stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.
Kikkoman Company Profile
