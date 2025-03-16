Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of Kikkoman stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

