Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

