Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 2,566 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.