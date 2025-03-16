Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 32.9% in February

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

