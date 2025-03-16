L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Trimmed by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

