L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

LHX opened at $211.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

