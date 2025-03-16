Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Palantir Technologies, Meta Platforms, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares issued by companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies are generally well-established, financially stable, and tend to offer lower volatility compared to smaller companies, making them a popular choice for investors seeking steady growth and reliable dividend payments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,333,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,537,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,320,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,295,688. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $805.50 billion, a PE ratio of 122.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.49.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.58. 31,729,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,088,305. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.63.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,142,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,337,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,946,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,682,226. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.17, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $16.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $606.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,186,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.00. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,035,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,123,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03.

