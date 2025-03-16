Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Laureate Education by 62.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.89 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

