Lbp Am Sa Buys New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $204.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

