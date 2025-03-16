Lbp Am Sa Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.87.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

