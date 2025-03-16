Lbp Am Sa Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

TTD stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

