Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $606.06 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $636.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

