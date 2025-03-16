Lbp Am Sa Reduces Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $9,230,398.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,545.54. The trade was a 97.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.