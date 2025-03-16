Lbp Am Sa Sells 1,900 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,218,000 after purchasing an additional 148,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 432,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 289,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

