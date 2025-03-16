Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Lisata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.