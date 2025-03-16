Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies that mine, process, or produce lithium, a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. As global demand for clean energy and electric mobility grows, investors closely watch these stocks, although the sector can be subject to significant market volatility and shifting regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.98. 15,879,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,865,057. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.41. 2,761,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,475. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 2,725,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

