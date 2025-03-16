Long Walk Management LP Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Long Walk Management LP lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 13.7% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,600,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,087 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,197,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $576.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $249.58 and a one year high of $652.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.35 and a 200-day moving average of $460.27. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 1.66.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

